14-year-old boy dies after fall at Bromont ski resort
Police say it was boy's first time skiing
A young skier has died after falling Wednesday afternoon at the Bromont ski resort, about 80 kilometres east of Montreal.
"A loss of control was the origin of the fatal fall for the 14-year-old boy," the ski resort posted on Facebook Wednesday evening.
"The mountain is in mourning."
A call was made to ski patrollers around 1:30 p.m. to help the skier who had "a nasty fall," said resort spokesperson Hélène Bélisle.
She said the young skier was on the Varennes portion of the Bromont trail, which is listed as a green circle, or easy difficulty.
Paramedics arrived and the boy was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed.
"The management and employees of the resort are very upset by this news," Bélisle said.
Bromont police said this was the boy's first skiing experience, and that he was wearing a helmet.
They believe the boy lost control and fell onto rocky terrain.
With files from La Presse Canadienne
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.