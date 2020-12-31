14-year-old boy dies after fall at Bromont ski resort

A young skier has died after falling Wednesday afternoon at the Bromont ski resort, about 80 kilometres east of Montreal.

"A loss of control was the origin of the fatal fall for the 14-year-old boy," the ski resort posted on Facebook Wednesday evening.

"The mountain is in mourning."

A call was made to ski patrollers around 1:30 p.m. to help the skier who had "a nasty fall," said resort spokesperson Hélène Bélisle.

She said the young skier was on the Varennes portion of the Bromont trail, which is listed as a green circle, or easy difficulty.

Paramedics arrived and the boy was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed.

"The management and employees of the resort are very upset by this news," Bélisle said.

Bromont police said this was the boy's first skiing experience, and that he was wearing a helmet.

They believe the boy lost control and fell onto rocky terrain.