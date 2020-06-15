14-year-old dies at work in Beauce region after forklift flips over

A 14-year-old boy has died after he was crushed by a forklift, while working in the Beauce region Monday morning.

According to provincial police, the teenager was driving the forklift in the yard of a workshop in Saint-Martin when it flipped over, pinning him underneath.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, where they found the boy with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His colleagues were also taken to hospital where they were treated for shock.

Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) has launched an investigation.

In Quebec, teenagers can start working at age 14 if they have parental permission. However, the CNESST says, they must be at least 16 to operate a forklift and must have the proper certification.