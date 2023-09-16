12-year-old boy missing in Montreal

Montreal police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Yoan Axel, a young Black boy around 5 feet 5 inches and 154 pounds, was last seen in Montréal-Nord Friday around 5 p.m. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt with grey jogging pants and sneakers.

Police say they believe he may still be in the area and fear for his safety. They are asking with information to call 911.