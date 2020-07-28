12-year-old girl dies after fire in LaSalle home

A 12-year-old girl has died after a fire inside a home in LaSalle on Tuesday morning.

Montreal firefighters were called to the house on Marroni Street, near the corner of Saint-Patrick Street, just after 9 a.m.

They said the girl's siblings, a 10-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman, were outside the home when firefighters arrived.

The two told firefighters the 12-year-old was still in the basement, where the fire had started.

Firefighters were able to pull the girl out, but she was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Firefighters are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.