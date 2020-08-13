12-year-old cyclist struck and killed by municipal truck in Repentigny

A 12-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a city truck in Repentigny Thursday afternoon.

According to Repentigny police, the boy had just left the library and was cycling along a sidewalk on Iberville Boulevard, near Place d'Évry.

A Repentigny city truck, heading west on Iberville, turned right to access the library's parking lot and hit the boy.

The 12-year-old suffered from serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police will be meeting with the driver of the truck to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.