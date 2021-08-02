SQ seeks help locating 11-year-old girl missing in Val-d'Or

Provincial police are asking for the public's help finding an 11-year-old girl who has gone missing in Val-d'Or, Que.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says Miliana Papatie was last seen just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, near the downtown area in Val-d'Or.

She was seen travelling on foot and there is reason to fear for her health and safety, the SQ says.

Papatie is five feet, seven inches in height and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the SQ's anonymous tip line at 1-800-659-4264.