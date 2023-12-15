Boy, 11, in intensive care after puck strikes his neck at hockey practice in St-Eustache, Que.

An 11-year-old boy is in intensive care in a Montreal hospital, after he was seriously injured by a puck to his neck during a hockey practice this week in Saint-Eustache, a suburb northwest of the city.

According to local police, a call to 911 came in to emergency services at around 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Ambulances rushed to the Complexe Walter-Buswell on Arthur-Sauvé Boulevard, where the practice was taking place.

The boy was later taken to a hospital in Montreal, where he remains in intensive care, Saint-Eustache spokesperson Stéphanie Bouchard told CBC Friday morning.

Police believe the incident was an unfortunate accident based on the investigation.

The entire community was rattled by the event, said Saint-Eustache Mayor Pierre Charron in a statement released Thursday.

"All of our energy is currently focused on supporting the community and the loved ones of families most directly affected by this situation. On my behalf and that of the municipal council, I send all my positive thoughts to this young athlete and his family," Charron said.

Psychological support is being offered to community members by the Laurentians regional health board, Hockey Québec and the City of Saint-Eustache.

Jean-Philippe Labrèche, the president of the Saint-Eustache minor hockey assocation also released a statement.

"We understand the impact of this event on those who witnessed it, as well as on parents, volunteers and all those who support our young hockey players," Labrèche said.

He "strongly" encouraged those affected by the event to call 811 or Sport'Aide at 1-833-211-2433 for support.