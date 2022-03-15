10-year-old girl victim of random assault in Montreal's east end, police say

Montreal police say a ten-year-old girl was randomly assaulted in the east end neighbourhood of Pointe-aux-Trembles on Monday.

They say she was walking on the sidewalk along Tricentenaire Boulevard with another girl just before noon when a 21-year-old man grabbed her.

Police say the assailant punched the girl several times in the face and head and then dragged her for several metres.

"People that noticed the altercation did intervene and stop the aggression," said Raphaël Bergeron, spokesperson for the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

Bergeron said bystanders flagged down officers in the area, who managed to arrest the man.

The ten-year-old was taken to hospital with multiple head injuries but her life is not in danger.

Psychological counselling at girl's school

In a statement, the Centre de Services Scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île, which oversees the girl's school, said she was attacked on her way home from school.

"We are shaken by this news," the statement read. "We are putting in place every means to support students and staff."

The service centre said an email had been sent out to parents informing them of the attack and a critical intervention team composed of seven psychologists has been deployed to the school until at least Wednesday. Employee assistance program resources are being offered to staff members.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante condemned the vicious attack, saying appropriate measures would be taken in response.

"My thoughts are with her right now, this young [girl], but also her family, who must be in shock right now," said Plante.

Police say the Crown prosecutor's office will likely be requesting a psychological evaluation of the suspect. No date has been set for his court appearance.