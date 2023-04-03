1 year after baby's death, Atikamekw community in Quebec gets 2nd ambulance

Jolianne Ottawa says she will never forget the baby girl from Manawan who died in hospital a year ago today.

The seven-month-old died from complications of meningitis and COVID-19 at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Sainte-Justine in Montreal — about 250 kilometres south of the Atikamekw community located in the Lanaudière region.

In a report, coroner Géhane Kamel found that the long wait time for an ambulance played a role in the baby's death. More than eight hours passed between the initial 911 call and the baby's arrival at the Montreal hospital.

"I was angry. I was incredibly sad," said Ottawa, the director of health services at the Masko-Siwin health centre. "I'm done losing people."

This Sunday, the town of 2,500 is expected to receive a second ambulance.

Community members say the lack of ambulance coverage has contributed to several deaths.

"It's a relief … We lost too many lives here in Manawan," said Ottawa, adding that it saddens her to see it's taken so long for this to happen.

"We worked so hard but the leaders, the ones who decided to put paramedic teams in our homes did not act. The fact that it took several deaths is unacceptable. In a society like ours, today, in Quebec, in Canada, this is unacceptable. It is monstrous."

The seven-month-old girl was brought to the Centre de Santé Masko-Siwin de Manawan on April 2 after suffering a fever and convulsions. From there, it took eight and a half hours for her to receive emergency care. (Radio-Canada)

Community asked for 2 ambulances in 2018

Ottawa says she's been working over the past few years to understand what her community is entitled to when it comes to health care and how the actual service offering falls well short.

"We really realized we were discriminated against compared to the rest of the province. Every time we read the articles, the laws, we were excluded," said Ottawa, noting that changes only come following high-profile cases such as the death of Joyce Echaquan in 2020 .

"We will stand our ground. We're gonna fight. Then we're gonna get our rights recognized. We are not second-class citizens."

Back in 2018, former chief of the Atikamekw Council of Manawan, Jean-Roch Ottawa, had recommended having two ambulances, says Sipi Flamand, current chief of Manawan.

At the time, the community didn't have a single ambulance.

Finally, at the end of that year, after decades of waiting and negotiations, the community obtained its first one.

Its arrival helped, but there are regular breaks in service, says Flamand — especially since the work hours of paramedics are regulated.

Radio-Canada found that about 10 per cent of the ambulance calls made in Manawan in 2021 and 2022 had to be serviced from another town.

Between August 2018 and December 2022, the average wait time for the paramedics to arrive from the neighbouring town of Saint-Michel-des-Saints was 1 hour and 21 minutes.

Philippe Éthier, president and assistant director of the local health authority, CISSS de Lanaudière, says the challenge was planning for additional transportation time to hospital centres.

"Four hundred to 500 calls in Terrebonne are not the same in terms of ambulance availability as in Manawan. Because in Manawan, you have to calculate that the ambulance will be gone at least four hours. The absence of a vehicle is longer. The second vehicle will take care of most of this," said Éthier.

A large section of the road to Manawan is made up of gravel. The Atikamekw of Manawan have been asking for a new and safer road. (Marie-Laure Josselin/Radio Canada)

Gravel road puts 'community members at risk'

Ottawa, the director of health services at the Masko-Siwin health centre, said having a second ambulance is reassuring, but stressed that the poor condition of the roads in and around the community is a challenge for paramedics and another barrier to medical care.

"It's one of the worst routes," she said, adding that the route is shared by cars and logging trucks.

"It's the worst of the two other communities in the Atikamekw Nation. Their roads are much wider and are better maintained."

Along the 86-kilometre road from Saint-Michel-des-Saints, the first eight kilometres are paved until the intersection leading to the Auberge du Lac Taureau. Then, it turns into a gravel road.

For years, the Atikamekw of Manawan have been asking for a new and safer road.

"It is inhuman what the patients transported by ambulance have to go through on this road. We're putting community members at risk too," said Flamand.

2nd ambulance will limit local 'domino effect'

With the additional ambulance, Éthier said the schedule of paramedics will change.

Currently, they are on call 24 hours a day. Starting in April, a hybrid schedule, called "core-flex", will be introduced. These schedules allow paramedics to have eight hours of guaranteed rest rather than being on call at all times, so ambulance service is technically provided for 16 hours.

"This second vehicle will make it possible to organize the hours so that, during the busiest periods, we will have more coverage," said Éthier, adding that a project to have an air ambulance service in Manawan is also in the works.

He says it will also limit the local "domino effect" in the region when an ambulance from Saint-Michel-des-Saints leaves for Manawan and is no longer available to respond elsewhere.

Laurent Hamel, the general manager of Paraxion, the ambulance company that serves Manawan, also believes that with these two teams, the frequency of breaks in service should be greatly reduced.