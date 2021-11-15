16-year-old dead after Sunday night shooting in Saint-Michel neighbourhood

Montreal police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood on Sunday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Villeray Street and 20th Avenue around 9 p.m. where they located the victim who was unconscious. He had been struck by gunfire in the upper body.

First responders tried to revive the teen before he was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The investigation has been transferred to the major crimes unit and a perimeter has been set up around the area for the investigation.

Police have no suspect information and will be meeting with witnesses to shed light on the circumstances of the incident.

This marks the 31st homicide on Montreal police territory this year, police say.