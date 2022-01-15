1 dead, another injured after car crashes into tree in Montreal's east end

An 18-year-old passenger of a car that crashed into a tree Friday night in Montreal's Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough has died of his injuries.

Police say several calls were made to 911 around 9:40 p.m. about a car that had struck a tree on Saint-Donat Street, near Vincent-Piette Street.

The man was transported to hospital where he later died of his injuries. The 19-year-old driver, also male, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is not yet known why the driver lost control while heading northbound on Saint-Donat Street.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois said the scene was taped off while collision investigators worked to understand the causes of the collision.

"Currently, speed as well as weather conditions are hypotheses that are being studied," Comtois said.