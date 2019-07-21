1 dead after more than a dozen people brawl on Villeray street

A 49-year-old man has died after he was stabbed during a street fight that broke out Saturday night in Montreal's Villeray neighborhood.

Police say they received a call just after 9 p.m. about a brawl involving around 20 people on Louis-Hémon Street, near Bélanger.

When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed in the head, as well as a 24-year-old man who had been hit with a blunt object.

The older man was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He was declared dead Sunday morning.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No one has been arrested.