1 dead, 3 injured after gunfire in Montreal North

Montreal police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Montreal North.

His body was found in an alleyway near Lapierre Street, only 20 minutes after police responded to another shooting nearby.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron said officers responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Pierre Street and Matte Avenue at 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, three men in their 30s had been injured to the lower body.

They were taken to hospital and are expected to recover fully.

It's a little while after that officers discovered the body of the man who had been shot dead.

Bergeron said investigators are looking into whether both shootings are related.