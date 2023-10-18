1 dead, 3 injured after car hits parked vehicles, strikes tree in Montréal-Nord

A 22-year-old driver is dead and three passengers were seriously injured in a crash in the Montréal-Nord borough Tuesday night.

Police say the driver of a vehicle lost control on Lacordaire Boulevard, near Arthur-Chevrier Street, around 9:50 p.m.

"The vehicle reportedly collided with parked vehicles before striking a tree at the end of the roadway," said Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin.

She said other details concerning the cause and circumstances of the collision are still unclear.

Police say the vehicle reportedly collided with parked vehicles before striking a tree at the end of the roadway. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

Police say the passengers' injuries are non-life threatening.

The incident was one of two serious crashes in the city last night.

Around 8:40 p.m., two people were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Boulevard, which runs along Highway 25, in the Rivières-des-Prairies area.

About an hour before the collision in Montréal-Nord, another vehicle crashed in the Rivières-des-Prairies area, leaving an 18-year-old driver badly hurt and a 19-year-old passenger in critical condition. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

The 18-year-old driver was badly injured and a 19-year-old passenger is in critical condition.

Drouin says while the cause of the crash is unclear, police are looking into whether speeding was a factor.