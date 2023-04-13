1 dead, 1 injured in Rawdon, Que. residential fire

Provincial police are investigating a fire that left one person dead and injured another in Rawdon, Que., about 60 kilometers north of Montreal.

Firefighters were called to the private residence around 9 p.m. Thursday, where they found an unconscious person who was declared dead at the scene. Though not officially identified, police say they believe the victim is a 50-year-old woman who lived there.

The other person, a 50-year-old man, was found just outside the residence and transported to hospital with injuries, though his life is not in danger.

Provincial police says it doesn't have reason to believe the fire was suspicious, but its major crimes division is looking into its causes and circumstances.