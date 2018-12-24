1 dead, 1 critically injured in Saint-Leonard shooting

A shooting in the Montreal neighborhood of Saint-Leonard has left one man dead and another critically injured.

The incident took place just before noon on Monday in an apartment building on Jean-Talon Street East.

Police said one of the victims, a 38-year-old male, was declared dead at the scene. The other, a 41-year-old male, was rushed to hospital.

A woman was also taken to hospital in a state of shock. Both men were known to police.

No arrests have been made. The death is the city's 31st homicide of the year.