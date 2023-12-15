Île-aux-Tourtes will partially close for repairs this weekend — once again

Drivers planning on making their way west of Montreal on Highway 40 may have to find a different route this weekend — just before Christmas Eve.

The westbound Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be closed from 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Dec. 22 to 5 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24.

This closure this weekend is the second one in a row.

Quebec's Transport Ministry says the closure is needed to repair a damaged slab and reopen a third lane.

The eastbound side of the bridge, heading toward Montreal, will be open but down to one lane.

Drivers will still be able to access Senneville Road to reach their destination across the pond.

Transports Québec recommends that commuters check Québec 511 before hitting the road in case poor weather postpones or extends repairs.

Earlier this month, the Transport Ministry said the new bridge would be fully functional by the end of 2026 — one year earlier than expected. On the other hand, until then drivers will face increased traffic due to the state of the existing bridge.