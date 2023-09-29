Montreal borough byelection: Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève to choose new mayor in December
Citing health reasons, borough mayor Stéphane Côté stepped down in August. Voters will head to the polls this winter to pick their next mayor.
Voters in the Montreal borough of Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève will choose a new mayor in a byelection set for Dec. 17.
In August, borough mayor Stéphane Côté, a member of the Ensemble Montréal municipal party, announced he was stepping down for health reasons.
"After several weeks of reflection, I have come to the conclusion that I have reached my personal limit of what I can accomplish," he said on his Facebook profile page.
Côté was elected borough mayor in 2021.
The nomination period begins on Nov. 3 and ends on Nov. 17.
The candidate who is elected to the mayor's office will hold that position until November 2025, according to Élections Montréal.