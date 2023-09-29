Montreal borough byelection: Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève to choose new mayor in December

Voters in the Montreal borough of Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève will choose a new mayor in a byelection set for Dec. 17.

In August, borough mayor Stéphane Côté, a member of the Ensemble Montréal municipal party, announced he was stepping down for health reasons.

"After several weeks of reflection, I have come to the conclusion that I have reached my personal limit of what I can accomplish," he said on his Facebook profile page.

Côté was elected borough mayor in 2021.

The nomination period begins on Nov. 3 and ends on Nov. 17.

The candidate who is elected to the mayor's office will hold that position until November 2025, according to Élections Montréal.