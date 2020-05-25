Cyclist dies after swerving to avoid a pedestrian in Île Bizard
A 72-year-old cyclist died Sunday evening, after swerving to avoid a pedestrian in Île Bizard.
Montreal police are treating the case as an accident
A 72-year-old cyclist died Sunday evening. Montreal police say he crashed after swerving to avoid hitting a pedestrian in Île Bizard.
The cyclist wore a helmet as he rode along the Chemin du Bord-du-Lac and was near the intersection of Terrasse Pagé when he swerved to avoid a 21-year-old pedestrian at around 6 p.m.
Montreal police say they found the cyclist unconscious and declared him dead at the scene.
The pedestrian was not injured but was treated for shock.
Montreal police are treating the incident as an accident and the file has been transferred to the coroner's office.
In 2019, there were no cycling deaths in the city.
With files from Radio-Canada
