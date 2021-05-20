Île-aux-Tourtes bridge to Montreal will close over safety concerns, Transport Minister says

The Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, which connects Montreal's West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion, is closing for safety reasons, Transport Minister François Bonnardel announced on Twitter Thursday.

It is not clear when traffic will be barred from crossing or how long the bridge will be closed, but the Ministry of Transport says in a statement that the bridge will close completely on Thursday to carry out emergency work to reinforce the structure.

This announcement comes after officials closed a westbound lane on the bridge about a week ago as a preventive measure.

While carrying out repair work, crews noticed damage to reinforcement rods. Since the structure could have been weakened by this damage, complete closure is considered the only responsible option to ensure motorist safety, Thursday's statement says.

Traffic will be diverted by highways 20 and 30.

The Ministry of Transport has cancelled the toll on Highway 30 up until the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge reopens.

The Vaudreuil-Hudson commuter train line will also be free until the bridge reopens, and police will be deployed to "strategic locations" to help traffic along, the statement says.

While traffic has reduced some with so many people working from home during the pandemic, tens of thousands of motorists travel on Highway 40 every day. In peak times, roughly 83,000 vehicles use the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge daily, including 9,000 trucks.

The Ministry of Transport says it "is aware that this closure will have significant repercussions on traffic and thanks road users for their co-operation. When possible, it is recommended to favour public transport or to work from home."

The Quebec government's plan to replace the bridge has been in the making for some time.

In 2019, it confirmed its plans. At that time, Chantal Rouleau, the province's junior transport minister, said the bridge would have three lanes in each direction, in addition to reserved bus lanes and a multi-use lane for cyclists and pedestrians.

There is nothing planned in connection with the light-rail project. But Rouleau said the new bridge will be planned to potentially accommodate light-rail technology in the future.

The existing structure, built in 1965, has had to undergo costly repairs in recent years.

By 2018, the government had already injected $87 million to maintain the bridge and another $45 million was expected to be spent by 2028.