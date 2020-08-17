Montreal high school forced to partially shut down for emergency repairs

Some Montreal parents and students already stressed for the fall term will have to deal with an additional obstacle at École Sophie-Barat this fall — several students are being relocated nearly five kilometres away as the school undergoes repairs.

In a letter addressed to parents Thursday, the school's principal explains that an inspection carried out over the summer determined the eastern section of the main building is unsafe.

"We are aware of the impacts this situation will have on you and your children," principal Jean-François Gagnon wrote.

"That said, the need to vacate part of the main pavilion in order to ensure the safety of all is our priority."

The repairs are expected to take a minimum of several months.

That part of the building, located on Gouin Boulevard in Ahuntsic, is a century old and had been undergoing frequent inspection.

Students from the school's adapted education program, as well as those in the enriched program, will be moved to the school's annex down the street on Gouin Boulevard.

Grade 7 and Grade 8 students, whose courses are normally held in the annex, will then be relocated to St. Dorothy Elementary School on 6th Avenue in Saint-Michel.

While parents understand moving the students was inevitable, many are frustrated by the last-minute timing of the announcement, and that the school will not offer a shuttle bus for students to get to the other building.

Hatem Bendjedidia's son, Anwar, is entering Grade 8 this fall. Already feeling nervous because of the pandemic, this announcement has only made him dread the thought of returning to school more.

It will take him an additional 25 to 30 minutes to get to school by public transit every day.

Already stressed amid the pandemic, Hatem Bendjedidia, centre, is concerned his son Anwar, left, will have issues adjusting to the longer commute. (Submitted by Hatem Bendjedidia)

"In the winter and in the storms, it's going to be really difficult. We foresee already that he may miss some courses," said Bendjedidia.

He is concerned that many of the younger high school students who are being forced to relocate aren't comfortable with longer public transit rides. He says older students should have been relocated instead.

With his daughter in Grade 10, Bendjedidia believes students her age would cope with the changes more easily.

Caroline Kim, whose son is also in Grade 8, agrees.

"We're talking about kids that are coming from primary school, that are 12 years old, that are used to being close to school," Kim said.

"Not only do they need to take public transportation, but they will need to take public transportation further than what they were promised."

Kim said that, on top of being a major inconvenience, the Commission Scolaire de Montréal (CSDM)'s refusal to provide students with a shuttle bus to the new school will be a financial burden for some parents.

"It means that I'm going to have to buy a monthly pass for my son, so that's another problem," said Kim.

"Not every parent necessarily has the money to buy public transportation passes."

She, along with more than 270 others who signed an online petition, is calling on the CSDM to relocate students to a closer building.

The school is hosting an online information session for parents Monday evening.