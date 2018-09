Live

MMIWG inquiry: criminal justice system oversight and accountability LIVE

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will continue with Part II and III of the Truth Gathering process by hosting a Knowledge Keeper, Expert and Institutional Hearing on Criminal Justice System and its oversight and its accountability. Hearing in Quebec City from Sept 17-21 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

