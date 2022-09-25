Police in N.S. searching for missing 4-year-old boy

RCMP officers are searching for a missing four-year-old boy who they say wandered off while playing outside in Springville, N.S., on Saturday.

Pictou County District RCMP describe Grady MacKinnon as two feet six inches tall and 37 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants with blue and yellow buses and blue shark rubber boots. He was last seen on East River East Side Road around 5 p.m.

Grady is also missing a top front tooth and two bottom teeth. He has brown eyes and short, light brown hair.

Police are using dog teams to try and locate him. They are encouraging people to keep an eye out but not enter search areas.

A local search and rescue team has been dispatched to help, according an RCMP statement.