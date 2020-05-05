CBC News a finalist for 2019 Michener Award for public service journalism
CBC investigation into sexual abuse in amateur sport among 6 finalists
CBC News has been selected as one of six finalists for the country's top prize for public service journalism for its investigative series Shattered Trust: Sexual Offences in Amateur Sport.
The five other nominees are the Halifax Examiner, La Presse, the London Free Press, the Globe and Mail and the Institute for Investigative Journalism.
The CBC series, which was a joint project by CBC News and Sports, revealed that over a 20-year period, at least 222 coaches involved in amateur sports in Canada were convicted of sexual offences involving more than 600 victims under the age of 18.
The reporting led to a new national zero-tolerance abuse policy and toll-free helpline, a federal study into abuse in sport, and the development of a code of conduct for coaches.
The Michener Award was founded in 1970 by Gov. Gen. Roland Michener to honour excellence in public service journalism. The judges base their decisions in part on the degree of public benefit generated by the print, broadcast and online entries submitted for consideration.
The award is normally handed out at a ceremony at Rideau Hall hosted by the Governor General, but this year's ceremony has been postponed to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.