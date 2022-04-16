Canadian Mattea Roach tops $200K mark on Jeopardy!

Who is now a nine-time Jeopardy! champ?

The answer is Toronto tutor Mattea Roach.

The 23-year-old originally from Nova Scotia won the popular TV quiz show again Friday night, adding another $28,001 US in winnings for a total of $210,802.

The "Final Jeopardy" category of Academy Award Winners secured Roach's victory with the clue, "In 2019 he won his first competitive Oscar, 36 years after a Student Academy Award for a film about a Brooklyn barbershop."

With a bid of $6,201, Roach correctly wrote, "Who is Spike Lee?"

Roach moves on now to try for win No. 10 on Monday.