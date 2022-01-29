Maritimes awaits wrath of latest winter blast

Winter storm warnings are in effect for much of the Maritimes on Saturday, as the region awaits the incoming wrath of Old Man Winter.

A powerful nor'easter has been sweeping up the U.S. East Coast, putting parts of 10 states under blizzard warnings on Saturday.

The Associated Press reported that "the worst" of that storm was expected to blow into Canada by Sunday morning.

As of Saturday morning, Environment Canada had issued winter storm warnings for nearly all of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The warnings prompted the closure of some universities and libraries in Nova Scotia, where the storm was expected to deliver a mix of heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain over the weekend.

New Brunswick is also bracing for the weather headed its way, with all of the province under a winter storm warning as the noon hour approached on Saturday.

In Prince Edward Island, snowfall with accumulations in the double digits was forecast, with Environment Canada warning that the snow would be intensifying on Saturday morning and continuing into the afternoon.