Should zoos exist? Animal advocates weigh in after stingray flap

The death of stingrays in a travelling exhibit at the Assiniboine Park Zoo prompted the Winnipeg Humane Society to call for the exhibit to be closed over ethical concerns this week.

Some animal rights groups say incidents like this show that zoos need to do better — or they shouldn't exist at all.

The exhibit opened in mid-May, but was temporarily closed down on June 26 because of a spike in aggressive "natural mating behaviour" that left three rays dead and another three injured. The ones that died had suffered abrasions that became infected, said Chris Enright, head of veterinary services at the zoo.

The exhibit has since reopened.

Dozens of kids were at the grand opening of Stingray Beach, a new exhibit at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg, in mid-May. Visitors got to touch and feed the stingrays from a shallow saltwater pool. But the exhibit closed down temporarily at the end of June. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

Rob Laidlaw, executive director of Zoocheck, a wildlife protection group, said if animals are dying in a zoo exhibit, it's a clear sign that they shouldn't be there at all.

"What we've always said from Day 1 is that if there is any circumstance, whether it's a zoo aquarium or private menagerie or whatever, in which an animal's needs are not being comprehensively met, then we have to question whether the animal should be in that situation at all," he said.

Zoos need to put more consideration into what kind of resources and space they have, and whether they can actually accommodate the animals in their care, not what animals will be good for business, he said.

He gave the example of the Toronto Zoo, which had less than an acre of land for its elephants, animals that are known to travel long distances and forage for up to 18 hours a day.

The aging elephants were transferred to a sanctuary in northern California in 2013 after animal rights advocates voiced concern for their welfare.

"If you were a reasonably intelligent person, you could only say to yourself that doesn't fit — an acre for several elephants just does not work," he said.

Thika the elephant has settled in at the PAWS sanctuary in northern California, after living at the Toronto Zoo for years. (CBC)

Camille Labchuk, a lawyer and executive director of Animal Justice, another animal rights advocacy group, takes a much firmer position — that zoos shouldn't exist at all in 2019.

"I think that if zoos didn't already exist, no one would create them today because people's attitudes have changed a lot since the early days when we thought it was fun and interesting to keep animals in cages for entertainment," she said.

"For us it's an afternoon of entertainment, but for them it's a life sentence, or in the case of the stingrays a death sentence."

Zoos evolving

Javier Schwersensky, CEO of the Winnipeg Humane Society, said he decided to speak out about the stringray exhibit because he was concerned the rays weren't happy in the travelling tank environment.

He pointed out that rays typically swim over 2,000 kilometres every year, and their barbs need to be trimmed in order for humans to touch them in aquariums.

"A certain type of wildlife are not happy in contained environments, and we can try to tame them and control them, and that poses some ethical questions in terms of to what end are we doing that," he said.

That said, he still thinks zoos have an important role to play in educating people about animals and in protecting species of wildlife.

"When you have climate change at the scale that we have, when we have a record number of species at risk of becoming extinct, we need a safe haven for those species," he said.

"We need to understand what is happening to them and how the changing climate and environment is affecting them, and that is where zoos shine."

Zoos today are very focused on conservation, rehabilitation and re-releasing animals back into the wild, said Susan Shafer, executive director of Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA).

For example, the Toronto Zoo has helped rescue and raise endangered Blanding's turtles for the last six years, reintroducing them into Rouge National Urban Park, she said.

The Vancouver Aquarium has been heavily involved in Ocean Wise, a program aimed at conserving ocean wildlife.

Other zoos across the country have also been home to captive breeding programs for the Vancouver Island marmot, an endangered species with a population that has plummeted to as low as 30 animals in recent years.

The Calgary Zoo bred these Vancouver Island marmots in captivity. The species numbers in the hundreds. (Calgary Zoo)

Some zoos are also creating conservatory gardens for butterflies and for songbirds, Shafer said.

"The zoo is very important now as this is a scientific hotspot.... There are still roadside zoos, there are still menageries. But we join the animal rights activists in not believing that those are ethical places for animals to be."