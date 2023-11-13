Boissevain's Zoe Hicks named MVP of Baseball Canada's women's national team

Canada's best baseball player is from Boissevain.

Zoe Hicks, who plays both baseball and softball at the national level, has been named most valuable player of Baseball Canada's women's national team.

"It definitely was a surprise to me. I always try and perform for my team when the moment calls, but I didn't really expect to be the MVP this season," Hicks, 25, said in a telephone interview.

"I'm just kind of trying to do my best for the team, so it was it was a really big accomplishment for me to be succeeding and doing all that I can, on the field and off the field — to just be noticed for that. It's a big deal for me."

The 2023 Baseball Canada awards were handed out on the weekend in St. John's, N.L.

They come one week after Hicks and her national softball team won bronze at the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile, topping Mexico for the medal.

"It's always exciting to medal and exciting to be in the top three in any type of event. It's just a lot of pride. We want to show up well for Canada, we want to perform well for Canada," said Hicks, who is from Boissevain, about 200 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, near the North Dakota border.

"For us to be able to come home with the medal and kind of show that off for our country and for the honour to be able to wear Canada across our chest … we're just happy that we can make people back home proud, make our families proud and make the country proud of the program that we have spent so much time developing."

Hicks has been described as a Swiss Army knife-type player. Most comfortable at first base for softball, she can slide into the outfield if some shuffling needs to be done. But when it comes to baseball, she's a star at third base.

"Just trying to help my team win, do whatever I can to be helpful. I'm definitely the player that is never going to say 'no' if a coach needs me to play out of position. I'll try and figure it out," she said. "I kind of have been a utility [player] my whole life."

Hicks has represented Manitoba at national baseball tournaments for the past few years, and has played for the Canadian team for the past two summers. (Baseball Canada)

She has represented Manitoba at national baseball tournaments for the past few years, and has played for the Canadian team for the past two summers. But this was the first summer she represented the national softball team.

"I grew up playing softball. I was six years old when I started playing [and] played throughout college, so softball is very close to my heart," she said.

"To be able to represent both national teams is just something that, you know, six-year-old me dreamed of, 12-year-old me dreamed of. It was just a goal of mine for a very long time. I definitely tear up a lot more now than I think I ever have any time the national anthem is layed on a big stage.

"It just it gives you chills, regardless of if it's the first time or you know, the 30th time. I don't ever see that getting old."

The big stage takes on even bigger significance when Hicks thinks of coming from a small town. Boissevain's population is 1,567, according to the 2021 Census data.

"That's where my dad grew up. That's where my family is. So for me to be able to represent a smaller community is a huge deal up against those people that have maybe had more resources than me," she said.

"I was never that girl that was the best on any team. I kind of just worked harder than anybody else and found my way in the starting lineup, found a way to produce. Boissevain has taught me so much and … it definitely feels like I have a massive family that's the size of a town always behind me."

The awards wrap up the season for Hicks who will live this off-season with her mom in Calgary, which offers more of the resources than Boissevain is able to provide now.

She will rely on those resources until training camp opens in early June.

"And then [we'll] go through a full summer season next year of preparation games before going back to the world cup," she said.

The Women's Softball World Cup, co-hosted by Ireland, Italy and Spain, is set to take place in mid July.

The 2024 Women's Baseball World Cup will be held in late July and early August at Port Arthur Stadium in Thunder Bay, Ont.