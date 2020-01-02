First Nations police seize homemade firearm from teen in Sandy Bay

A teen from Sandy Bay First Nation is facing weapons charges after being caught with an improvised firearm last week.

The 16-year-old male was arrested after Manitoba First Nation Police Service officers received a call about a domestic disturbance in the First Nation just before 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The caller told police there was possibly a firearm involved, a news release said.

When police arrived, they saw the 16-year-old exiting the home with the homemade firearm in his hands. Police ordered him to drop his weapon, and he was taken into custody.

The teen has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and breaching his probation. He is set to appear in provincial court in Portage la Prairie.

More from CBC Manitoba: