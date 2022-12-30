Content
Winnipeg Jets sign 19-year-old Guelph Storm forward Danny Zhilkin to 3-year deal

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Danny Zhilkin on a three-year, entry-level contract.

3rd-round pick in 2022 draft was born in Moscow, but represents Canada

The Canadian Press ·
A man with dark hair wearing a Winnipeg Jets branded polo shirt signs papers at a table. A Winnipeg Jets branded cap sits next to the papers.
Danny Zhilkin signed his first NHL contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. (@ZhilkinDanny/Twitter)

The deal has an average annual value of $1.24 million, the NHL team said Friday in a release.

Zhilkin, 19, from Moscow was selected in the third round (No. 77 overall) in the 2022 draft.

Entering play Friday, Zhilkin has 25 points (11-14) in 23 games for the OHL's Guelph Storm this season.

Zhilkin, who represents Canada internationally, won a gold medal at the IIHF World U18 Championships in 2021. He had two assists in seven games at the tournament.

