Winnipeg Jets sign 19-year-old Guelph Storm forward Danny Zhilkin to 3-year deal

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Danny Zhilkin on a three-year, entry-level contract.

The deal has an average annual value of $1.24 million, the NHL team said Friday in a release.

Zhilkin, 19, from Moscow was selected in the third round (No. 77 overall) in the 2022 draft.

Entering play Friday, Zhilkin has 25 points (11-14) in 23 games for the OHL's Guelph Storm this season.

Danny on the dotted line! ✍️ —@NHLJets

Zhilkin, who represents Canada internationally, won a gold medal at the IIHF World U18 Championships in 2021. He had two assists in seven games at the tournament.