Manitoba officials warn about invasive zebra mussels in popular aquarium decorations

The province is warning Manitobans that zebra mussels have been detected in moss and algal ball products used for aquariums or water gardens sold in Western Canada.

As a result, Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development is asking people to remove and treat all moss or algal balls that were purchased after Jan. 1 because they may be housing the aquatic invasive species.

Zebra mussels can be found at all life stages, and can be extremely small and hard to detect, the province said in a news release.

These products are a popular ornamental plant that are also kept with betta fish, the news release says.

To treat the moss or algal balls, place them into a plastic bag, seal and freeze (preferably in a deep freezer) for at least 24 hours, or place them in boiling water for at least one minute and then let cool.

To dispose of them, place the ball and any of its packaging in a sealed plastic bag and dispose in household garbage.

The province is asking people not to dispose of the moss or algal balls — or any of the contents of the aquarium or water garden in the toilet — down the drain or in compost.

After moss or algal balls have been removed from an aquarium, the province says untreated water should not go down the drain or into any residential water system or water body.

This will help prevent zebra mussels from getting into bodies of water.

Anyone who thinks they may have found a zebra mussel can contact the provincial government.