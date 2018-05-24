Invasive zebra mussel larva found in lake that supplies Winnipeg drinking water

A larval-stage zebra mussel has been found in water from Shoal Lake, Ont., the source of Winnipeg's drinking water.

A single intact veliger, the microscopic larva of a zebra mussel, was found in one of six water samples taken from the lake, said a news release issued jointly on Monday by the provinces of Manitoba and Ontario.

It was found in a water sample that was taken in August 2018 near the Clytie Bay public boat launch on the northeast side of the lake, which straddles the Manitoba-Ontario border.

Zebra mussels are an invasive species found in the Great Lakes and the Red River/Lake Manitoba water system.

They coat surfaces and can clog water pipes. They also have choked out native species in some places, and their shells litter beaches.

No zebra mussels have been detected in the City of Winnipeg's annual monitoring, and the discovery of a single veliger doesn't mean adult zebra mussels have colonized Shoal Lake, the news release said.

The city has taken steps to protect its water supply and has set aside $1 million to protect the Winnipeg aqueduct intake pipe and other aspects of its facility at Indian Bay on Shoal Lake, a city engineer told council last year.

The Manitoba and Ontario governments are working together and have let Indigenous communities, key stakeholders and lake users know about the discovery, the news release says. Shoal Lake 40 First Nation and Iskatewizaagegan Independent First Nation are among those notified.

"Shoal Lake water quality data will be reviewed to determine the risk or likelihood of zebra mussels forming a population and, if necessary, Ontario and Manitoba will discuss possible options aimed at preventing the further spread of zebra mussels," the release says.

Boaters are asked to remove aquatic plants and invasive species, drain all water and remove drain plugs before moving their watercraft, the release says.

The release also asks boaters to dry all equipment and surfaces before placing boats in another water body, and properly dispose of all bait.