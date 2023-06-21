Teen brings Vancouver-based project helping homeless back to hometown of Winnipeg

A teen formerly from Winnipeg returned to his hometown this week to give back to homeless people in the city.

Zac Weinberg, 15, was born and raised in Winnipeg, but moved to Vancouver around seven years ago. There, he said he noticed a glaring issue of homelessness in the city.

"I was surprised that in a city so affluent, and in a country so developed, that this could be such an apparent problem," he told CBC News.

He met with local organizations to understand the root issues behind homelessness, including mental health issues, substance abuse and unresolved trauma on top of a lack of affordable housing, he said.

Weinberg created the ZacPac Project in 2020 to distribute waterproof backpacks filled with items such as sleeping bags, refillable water bottles, socks and personal hygiene items.

Zac Weinberg, 15, said stigma surrounding homelessness and substance abuse can prevent people from helping those affected. He wanted to show others that there are people who do care about homeless communities. (CBC)

He acknowledged that he cannot solve the root causes of homelessness, but hopes to help homeless people through some daily challenges that they face.

Weinberg said stigma surrounding homelessness and substance abuse can prevent people from helping those affected. He was inspired to give back and wanted to show others that there are people who do care about homeless people.

"I thought maybe if I did this project, it would help raise awareness that this is an important issue," the teen said.

Several cities across the country reached out to Weinberg to expand his Vancouver-based project, but he said Winnipeg was "the most logical next step."

Winnipeg organizations receive backpacks

Dozens of volunteers gathered in Winnipeg on Tuesday to fill bags to hand out to homeless people. They were joined by Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Jason Whitford, CEO of End Homelessness Winnipeg.

The packed bags will go to Winnipeg organizations, including Siloam Mission, Main Street Project, North End Women's Resource Centre, Resource Assistance for Youth and the Andrews Street Family Centre.

Mardy Yager, director of operations and fund development at Marymound, said he learned of Weinberg's project when it began in Vancouver and thought it could benefit Winnipeg. He brought ten volunteers from the organization to help out on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we know there are lots of homeless people on the ground, so the packs can help with the safety issue of being on the street," he told CBC News.

Mardy Yager, director of operations and fund development at Marymound, said the ZacPacs will go a long way, because when people become unhoused, they often remain in that situation for a long time. (CBC)

He said when people are unhoused, they often remain in that situation for a long time, and the items in the ZacPacs can help them during that period.

Weinberg hopes to encourage other young people to get involved in their communities, urging them to take at least one day out of their summer to contribute to a cause that they find important.

"It may just be one day, but if a lot of people do it, it could make a big difference."