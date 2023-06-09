Southwestern Manitoba First Nation cheers on its Dakota Knight's Stanley Cup final run

A southwestern Manitoba First Nation is cheering on Las Vegas Golden Knight Zach Whitecloud, hoping his team can claim the Stanley Cup.

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation member Tim Whitecloud says his son's battle in the NHL finals has been an awesome experience for the First Nation.

"I give him a lot of credit. He's put in the work to get to that level," Whitecloud said.

"That's been really rewarding, to see him be able to do that and play against the top players in the world. I'm so very, very proud … of him and for the level he's gotten."

Around 100 people gathered to cheer on Whitecloud and the Vegas Kinghts at a watch party Thursday evening at the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation Veterans Hall community centre.

Tim Whitecloud watches his son Zach Whitecloud and the Las Vegas Golden Knights. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Tim Whitecloud sat in the front row at the watch party after returning to Sioux Valley from a trip to Las Vegas to cheer on his son in the first two games of the series — which the Knights swept.

Zach, who hit the ice with the Brandon Wheat King midgets a decade ago, is inspiring youth in the First Nation and bringing the community closer together, his dad said.

The playoff run has been a positive opportunity for the First Nation, which continues to recover from COVID-19 and works to rebuild minor sports like hockey and baseball.

Whitecloud said Zach is a role model who can spark young people's interest in trying new sports.

"There is a chance that they too can, you know, get to that next level … if they do put in the work and the commitment and persevere," Whitecloud said.

"It's not only for hockey but it's for your personal life.... Everybody has potential and they just got to find it."

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation members gather to watch the Las Vegas Golden Knights take on the Florida Panthers. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Tyson Ramsey, the general manager and head coach for the Virden Oil Capital, a team Zach played for from 2013-2016, has known the younger Whitecloud for more than a decade.

He was Whitecloud's physical education teacher at Riverheights School in Brandon and later helped coach him as assistant coach with the Brandon Wheat Kings Midgets for the 2011-12 season.

Rollie Bunn, left, and Karla Bunn, 11, watch their Las Vegas Golden Knight. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Getting to watch Zach in the finals has been exciting for people in Virden, too, where people have been "glued " to watching Zach's career, especially during his playoff run, Ramsey said.

Ramsey thinks Whitecloud's success will motivate youth in the community to embrace their passions.

"I think he's an inspiration not only for young people but for young Indigenous people," Ramsey said.

"If you work hard every day and … put your nose to the grindstone … you can achieve anything that you set your mind to."

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation member Dale McKay said it's great to see Whitecloud on the ice with Florida Panthers defenceman Brandon Montour, who grew up in the Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario.

"It's good to see a couple of Indigenous players go head to head, but being from Sioux Valley, we're super proud of Zach and his accomplishments," McKay said.

Yvonne De Paola, 73, focuses on the Las Vegas Golden Knights' NHL playoff game. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Tim Whitecloud hopes the Stanley Cup will visit Sioux Valley in the future.

"The stars seemed to be aligning for Zach and so … keep our fingers crossed," Whitecloud said.

It's been heartwarming to see community members and people across Canada cheering, praying and supporting Zach, Whitecloud said.

Vegas has got some work to do yet to secure the Cup, but Ramsey thinks they've got a pretty big advantage.

A poster signed by Sioux Valley Dakota Nation members celebrates Las Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Zach Whitecloud. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

He hopes that Whitecloud gets his day if they win and the Cup comes to Westman.

"Zach is just a good human being," Ramsey said. "When we were going through our playoff run here he texted and wished us good luck."

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation members gather to cheer on Zach Whitecloud. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Charles Blacksmith said it's exciting seeing his uncle Zach compete in the Stanley Cup finals.

It's amazing to think he could potentially bring the Stanley Cup to Sioux Valley, the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation member said.

"I just hope Vegas wins. I hope they can sweep Florida and bring the Cup home," Blacksmith said.