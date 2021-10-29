Manitoba's Zach Whitecloud inks 6-year contract extension with Vegas Golden Knights

Brandon-born Dakota hockey player Zach Whitecloud has signed a six-year contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The deal will bring the six-foot-two, 24-year-old defenceman an average annual salary of about $2,750,000 through the 2027-28 season, according to a news release from the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Whitecloud first signed a three-year entry-level contract with team in 2018 after finishing up his time at Bemidji State University.

The following year he played 35 games with the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League, where he had seven points.

So far, Whitecloud has put up two goals and 12 assists in 72 career games with the Golden Knights, including 51 games last season. He also has three goals and four assists over 39 playoff games.