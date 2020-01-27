Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign quarterback Zach Collaros to 2-year extension

Zach Collaros will play for Winnipeg for another two years, after the Blue Bombers signed a contract extension with the Grey Cup-winning quarterback.

Collaros, 31, was acquired by the Blue Bombers from the Toronto Argonauts in a trade deadline deal in 2019. He was scheduled to be a free agent in February.

Last season, he started in four games for Winnipeg, winning all four. He was the starting quarterback for they Grey Cup game, helping the team capture the CFL title for the first time since 1990.

He also played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Two other Winnipeg quarterbacks who played significant roles for the Blue Bombers in 2019 remain unsigned.

The Collaros signing will make it difficult for Winnipeg to bring back both Matt Nichols, who began last season as the club's starting quarterback, and Chris Streveler, the multi-dimensional threat who threw a touchdown pass, received a pass and ran for 30 yards in the Grey Cup.

Collaros is originally from Steubenville, Ohio, and played college football in Cincinnati.

He will sign autographs for fans at Investors Group Field Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. The Grey Cup will also be present for photo opportunities.