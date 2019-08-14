After signing up to get ID to vote, these youth are ready to have their voices heard

Jen Kraynyk is getting ready to vote for the first time, but there's still one hurdle she needs to overcome — getting ID so she can participate in the upcoming provincial election.

"It's like a whole new thing for me, like it's been years, like I've missed years of not knowing, and now I finally want to know," said an excited Kraynyk, 27.

She and several other youth ages 18-29 took advantage of a pop-up fun event Wednesday at Resource Assistance for Youth (RaY), which had booths encouraging clients to register with Elections Manitoba.

Most of the clients who use RaY's services face barriers to voting that start with not having proper ID. The organization helps homeless, street-entrenched and marginalized youth ages 29 and under.

"The transient factor in their lives, it impacts them, their daily ability to participate," said Kate Armstrong, RaY's communications and public relations co-ordinator.

It's an issue RaY is trying to address.

"A lot of civic issues affect our youth and they have a lot of decisions made for them. But they have voices, they have opinions, they have values, and I think it's really important for them to be able to participate in civic society in that way."

Armstrong pointed out the Winnipeg Street Census showed last year there were over 400 youth homeless in the city on one night alone. The figure doesn't include youth who are precariously housed, which is something many of RaY's clientele are.

Staff at RaY were helping youth sign up for birth certificates at the event Wednesday. It's the first step someone in Manitoba needs to take before getting photo ID.

Elections Manitoba employees were also present, helping clients get voter registration cards, which in most cases will be mailed to RaY so people without a mailing address can still vote.

Brody Carr, 25, is waiting for his card to arrive. He hasn't had ID since the beginning of the year but wants to vote this year in both the provincial and federal elections. He wants to see changes made to health care and more support for people living in poverty.

"I've been through all the different systems and stuff they have and I'd say it needs an improvement."

Kraynyk, who has stable housing right now but came close to being homeless a year ago, hasn't been following any of the campaigns yet but is going to start doing research.

"I'm willing to learn new things about it and I just want to know like what everyone's running for and then it'll give me a chance to better understand who I want to vote for or why."