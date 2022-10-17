Provincial youth summit debuts in Thompson, will continue through Manitoba

Instead of starting in the south, a series of six youth summits led by the province's youth council launched in Thompson, Man., on Monday, and will continue on from there.

The event geared toward youth aged 15-29 brought together youth-serving representatives as well as young people to understand what makes a healthy community.

Event organizers Cheryce Onook-Pilling and Kerri Irvin-Ross were excited to bring the event to life following a discussion with community outreach worker and activist Mitch Bourbonniere, who spoke with CBC in early September about the need to support at-risk kids.

"There have been some significant incidents that have happened across the province involving young people," said Irvin-Ross, co-chair of the Minister of Families Youth Council for the Province of Manitoba.

"We needed to bring together youth, we needed to bring together community stakeholders and listen to the youth talk about what's a healthy community and what the needs are, and how do we get there."

"So I contacted Mitch and got his permission," she said. "Then proposed to the Province of Manitoba that we have a youth summit."

Before the gathering officially kicked off, Elder Jack Robinson gave representatives and youth a chance to smudge. Following this, he read a prayer and gave a speech on his love for the youth, and how support is a crucial need in their lives.

'Really helpful for the youth today': participant

The summit, held at the Ma-Mow-We-Tak Friendship Centre, was welcome for sisters Jada and Sklyer Mason Francios, who were originally from Nelson House but are now both in Thompson.

"I wish I did this when I was younger," said Jada, 19. "This will be really helpful for the youth today. The youth today need much more help than I did."

"I see a lot of our youth on the streets hanging out and about, running around at night," she continued. "I didn't do that with my friends."

Elder Jack Robinson goes around the room to give people the chance to take part in smudging. (Ethan Butterfield/CBC News)

"Me growing up, I struggled with alcohol and weed," added Skyler, 17.

"So knowing about this now, I wish I knew about it before then, because growing up in a reserve is isolating to a lot of people. So a lot of people sort of get into bad habits and I'm kind of glad that they're doing this."

Both sisters feel that youth need to speak up because help doesn't come unless asked for.

"Because a lot of us, we neglect ourselves to help what we actually need and will need for the future," said Jada.

"Some youth tend to isolate themselves from others, coping their problems with alcohol and weed and not opening up to others that could actually help them," added Skyler.

Despite the anticipated turnout of around 15 youth, Jada did mention that they wished more youth had come out to share their ideas for what is needed in Thompson.

Starting in the north

In a change of pace, the summit is starting in the northern sector of the province first before eventually moving down south.

"I often say that lots of things happen in the south," said Irvin-Ross. "Then we show up at the north at the end. Well, we're starting here."

For Onook-Pilling, resource coordinator with Indigenous Initiatives North at The Link, the chance to engage with youth is important for her as it continues to provide delicate insight into current-day issues.

"I do believe there's a lot things that, as service providers, and older people, we don't always, might not always keep up with the changing times," she said.

"The challenges that youth might face, and what the struggles might be at the time for them."

"I'm in my early 30's now, so I look back to when I was 15 years old," she continued. "The struggles then … are very different in many regards."

Representatives that attended the Thompson Youth Summit include those from youth-serving organizations like health, social services, justice and education, as well as Ministers Rochelle Squires and Wayne Ewasko.

This is the first of six summits that will happen across Manitoba.