First responders rescue youth floating on flooded Red River

First responders pulled a male youth out of the Red River on Sunday.

A 911 caller reported the youth was holding onto a log as the current carried him downstream on the flooded river shortly after 6 p.m., a news release from the City of Winnipeg said.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responders were sent to the river between Victoria Crescent on the east side and South Drive on the west.

They launched a Zodiac boat from St. Vital Park and found him north of Tod Drive, about one kilometre from where he was first spotted.

Paramedics took him to hospital in stable condition.

It's not known how he ended up in the river, nor how long he was there, the news release said.

Last year, the city responded to 150 water rescue calls, the statement said.

