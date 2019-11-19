Manitoba to create program to fight sexual exploitation in northern communities

The Manitoba government is spending $2.1 million to create a program aimed at preventing sexual exploitation of children and youth in the north.

The province announced Tuesday the money will be spent over the next three years to establish StreetReach programming in Thompson.

The StreetReach program, part of Tracia's Trust: Manitoba's Sexual Exploitation Strategy, only exists in Winnipeg right now.

It's a team of representatives from child welfare, law enforcement and non-governmental organizations who work with children and youth at high risk of being violently victimized through the sex trade.

"We know more resources are needed in northern Manitoba to reduce the numbers of people involved in the justice system and ensure they have the supports and care they need," Families Minister Heather Stefanson said in a news release from the province.

"These investments will ensure we are better supporting Manitobans in crisis and building stronger communities by providing mental health and addictions services."

The province intends to hold a community consultation to create partnerships for a Thompson-specific model. The new program also will integrate existing mobile crisis and addictions programs, and include mental health, addictions and spiritual/elder supports, the government said.

The funding to community groups to establish the program will include one-time costs of $124,000, as well as $225,000 this year and $900,000 in each of the next two years.

"This builds on one-time funding provided in February 2019 to StreetReach and the Thompson RCMP through the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund for a joint initiative called Project Deliver Home," a news release says.

Between February and October 2019, people involved in that project built relationships with 185 at-risk youth, returning 56 to a place of safety, the province said.

"Thompson consistently has one of the highest numbers of reported missing youths in the province. The RCMP's partnership with the StreetReach program allows us to work collaboratively, so we can identify at-risk and vulnerable youth, locate them quickly and ensure they are returned to safety," said Supt. Kevin Lewis, officer in charge of RCMP Manitoba North District.

Community mobilization hub

The province also is investing $55,000 to enhance the community mobilization hub in Thompson.

Community mobilization hubs connect social service professionals and community agencies with at-risk youth and families to ensure they receive appropriate and timely supports and interventions.

"Together, these services will increase protection and safety for sexually exploited youth in northern Manitoba and reduce the likelihood of them moving or being trafficked to Winnipeg," Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said.

The investments build on the recommendations made in the review of Manitoba's mental health and addictions services by Virgo Planning and Evaluation, the province said.

The review was commissioned and released in May 2018.