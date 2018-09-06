Youth lead cops through chase around Brandon, Man., wreck 2 vehicles

Two youths lost a police chase in the Brandon, Man. area early Thursday, after one stolen vehicle hit a hydro pole and a second crashed at an intersection.

Blue Hills RCMP became involved on Sept. 6 around 2 a.m. when they received a report of a suspicious vehicle on a rural property in the municipality of Elton. The caller also reported seeing his neighbour's pickup truck.

When both vehicles sped away, the neighbour followed them.

One of the trucks was driven into a hydro pole in the community of Douglas. The driver then got into the other vehicle, and they sped off toward Brandon, police say.

The suspects crashed that vehicle at the intersection of Highway 110 and Highway 457 and ran on foot toward Brandon, where the RCMP, Brandon Police Service and the police dog lost track of them, according to police.

The two boys didn't evade the police for long. After they were noticed by a resident in the municipality of Cornwallis, they were apprehended by police while trying to run away.

A 16-year-old boy remains in police custody, while a 12-year-old boy has been released for an upcoming court appearance.

They face various charges including two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two charges of possession of property obtained by crime and one count of trespassing at night.

