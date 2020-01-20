Feds promise $200K for 2 Manitoba climate change projects

Eco-West Canada and the Assiniboine Park Conservancy will each get $100,000 for their different approaches to the fight against climate change, federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced Monday.

Eco-West Canada will work with small and medium-sized enterprises to raise awareness and provide risk mitigation training to municipalities across the Prairies, particularly in the areas of agriculture, manufacturing and food processing.

The conservancy will engage young people and create a social media campaign to address the way they face barriers to effectively battle climate change.

The two Manitoba organizations' projects are among 19 the federal government is funding through the Climate Action Fund this year.

St. Boniface MP and Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal joined Wilkinson in making the announcement in Winnipeg on Monday.

"Climate change is the defining issue of our time. Canadians are already feeling the effects through increased floods, wildfires, deadly heat waves and drought," Vandal said.

The Climate Action Fund is part of the federal government's strategy as it works toward its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

"We all know that's the beginning, that's a down payment on the work we are going to have to do as we look forward to achieving a net zero society in 2050. It is urgent," Wilkinson said.

The federal cabinet, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is in Winnipeg for a cabinet retreat this week.

Trudeau is scheduled to meet with Premier Brian Pallister and Mayor Brian Bowman during the three-day retreat.