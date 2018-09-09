Skip to Main Content
Young Winnipegger lets you vote for city's next mayor, with canned-food donation
Video

Winnipeg's mayoral election may not be for another month, but you can start voting today, with canned goods. Eight-year-old Maxwell Oliver is hosting what he calls "Cast a Can" at his home on Maplewood Drive. He has bins on his lawn with pictures of the mayoral candidates on them, and "voting" is done by placing a non-perishable food item in your favourite candidate's bin. While the votes won't technically count, the food will, what's collected will be donated to Winnipeg Harvest.
