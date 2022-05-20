Suspect ID'd in homicide of man found dead on Young Street in early May

Winnipeg police are looking for a 53-year-old man who is wanted on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the death of man found outside a Young Street home earlier this month.

Police found the man on Young Street the evening of May 4 after they were called about a disturbance and a serious assault.

That man has been identified as Scott Catcheway of Winnipeg, police say in a news release.

Investigators believe Neigel Ryan Noel was involved in Catcheway's death and there is now a warrant for his arrest.

He may have fled to Ontario, possibly to the Thunder Bay area, police say.

Noel is five feet nine inches tall, with a heavy build and a tattoo that says "veni vidi vici" on his chest and another on his right arm that says "cream."

Police are warning the public not to approach him as he may be armed.

Anyone with information about Noel's whereabouts is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.