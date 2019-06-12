'You know you're Filipino when …': Winnipeggers share an insider's look at their culture

Do you know your lumpia from your adobo?

What's a tito? A tita?

And what's the secret sound to get a Filipino's attention?

In honour of Canada's first-ever Filipino Heritage Month, we asked a bunch of Filipino Winnipeggers to tell us the best thing about being a Filipino.

Watch the video above for their thoughts on food, family, hospitality, nicknames and misconceptions.

Video by Jim Agapito, Matt Purchase, Paul Stabell, Ryan Nash, and Aleksandra Osipova.