'You know you're Filipino when …': Winnipeggers share an insider's look at their culture

In honour of Canada's first ever Filipino Heritage Month, we asked a few Filipino Winnipeggers what makes their culture unique.

'Rice. Breakfast, lunch and dinner. Every day.' Filipino Winnipeggers talk to us about food, hospitality, extended family, nicknames and misconceptions. 3:36

Do you know your lumpia from your adobo? 

What's a tito? A tita? 

And what's the secret sound to get a Filipino's attention? 

In honour of Canada's first-ever Filipino Heritage Month, we asked a bunch of Filipino Winnipeggers to tell us the best thing about being a Filipino.

Watch the video above for their thoughts on food, family, hospitality, nicknames and misconceptions. 

Video by Jim Agapito, Matt Purchase, Paul Stabell, Ryan Nash, and Aleksandra Osipova.

