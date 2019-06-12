'You know you're Filipino when …': Winnipeggers share an insider's look at their culture
In honour of Canada's first ever Filipino Heritage Month, we asked a few Filipino Winnipeggers what makes their culture unique.
In honour of 1st-ever Filipino Heritage Month, we asked: what's the best thing about being Filipino?
Do you know your lumpia from your adobo?
What's a tito? A tita?
And what's the secret sound to get a Filipino's attention?
In honour of Canada's first-ever Filipino Heritage Month, we asked a bunch of Filipino Winnipeggers to tell us the best thing about being a Filipino.
Watch the video above for their thoughts on food, family, hospitality, nicknames and misconceptions.
Video by Jim Agapito, Matt Purchase, Paul Stabell, Ryan Nash, and Aleksandra Osipova.