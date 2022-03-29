Mounties charge suspect with manslaughter in death at York Factory First Nation

A suspect has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in York Factory First Nation on the weekend.

Thompson RCMP and EMS went to the scene at about 8:00p.m. on Saturday after receiving a disturbance call about a social gathering, the Mounties said in a news release on Tuesday.

They found a man, 29, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police arrested a man, 30, at the scene, who remains in custody.

Thompson RCMP and major crime services continue to investigate.