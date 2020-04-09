RCMP seek 2-door truck with fuzzy dice in western Manitoba arson investigation

RCMP in western Manitoba are looking for a two-door pickup truck with a dented bumper and fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview mirror in connection with a porch fire last December on Rolling River First Nation.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2019, Mounties responded to a house fire on Rolling River First Nation, located about 70 kilometres north of Brandon.

Someone went to a residence in the community, set fire to the porch of the home, then fled, RCMP said.

A woman and a small child escaped the home safely and called 911. The local fire department was able to put out the fire before it spread to the rest of the home, police said in a release on Thursday.

The suspect was seen driving away in an two-door pick-up truck, which police described as an older model, that was cream or white in colour, had a dent in the front-passenger side bumper and a set of fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview mirror, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the fire, or who recognizes the description of the vehicle, to call Yellowhead RCMP at 204-848-2659.

