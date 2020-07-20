Sudden death in Kenora spurs warning from police about fentanyl

Ontario Provincial Police are warning people about drugs called 'yellow down' and 'purple down' that could contain fentanyl, following a sudden death in Kenora, Ont.

Emergency crews were sent to First Street South just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for a person who was not awake and not breathing.

OPP said the person was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details about age or gender were provided.

The cause of death is still being investigated and police said an autopsy will be done in Toronto later this week.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Kenora OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Kenora is about 195 kilometres east of Winnipeg.