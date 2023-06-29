Yazidi refugee hopes for a bright future as she graduates from Winnipeg high school

Wearing a blue cap and gown, Chinar Khalaf walked across the stage to get her diploma from Grant Park High school on Thursday, leaving behind a dark past.

Khalaf, A Yazidi refugee, graduated with distinction despite being forced to flee from Iraq while under threat from ISIS nearly nine years ago.

"Graduation means a lot to me, after all the hardships and struggle, I never gave up," said Khalaf.

Khalaf's family was forced to flee Iraq in August 2014 after a group of ISIS fighters attacked her village in Northern Iraq. They killed 500 people, including her father and grandparents, and took away her older sister, she said.

"I wanted to find my sister who went missing and know for sure my father was killed, but all in vain."

After two years of living in captivity in Syria, Khalaf fled with her mother to a refugee camp. (Zubina Ahmed/CBC)

Khalaf and her mother came to Canada in January 2018, after other members of their family were killed and went missing.

"They put me and my mother in jail for two years in Syria, and killed three of my siblings by poisoning them. After two years of living in captivity, I fled with my mother to a refugee camp," Khalaf said.

The Canadian government helped a group of Yazidi refugees relocate and restarting their lives here. "Once in Canada I started my education and dreamt that I would graduate from high school," she said.

According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, Yazidis are one of oldest religious minorities in Iraq, and they have faced religious persecution for over 700 years. They follow an ancient religion that combines elements from Zoroastrianism, Christianity and Islam. They have experienced 70 massacres over the course of their history, and their population has been decimated from 23 million to only approximately 700,000 today.

'Adjust, learn and reinvent'

Since then, Khalaf is grateful for the chances she's been given — chances which many like her have not been afforded in the turmoil.

"My community helped me find a school to go to and lead a normal life. The faculty in Grant High school has always helped me adjust, learn and reinvent," she said.

Paul Kambaja started teaching Khalaf in Grade 9 in the EAL program at Grant Park. He says students like her are strong, resilient and give hope to others.

"I know their struggle first as immigrant students, so I give them the safe space to adjust," he said.

"Despite her difficult circumstances as a newcomer, Khalaf graduates from us with distinction. I, like many others connected to this programme, are extremely proud of her."

Paul Kambaja is a teacher of the EAL program at Grant High School. He taught Khalaf from Grade 9 to 12 and recalls her as a quiet child who worked hard. (Randall Mckenzie/CBC)

Khalaf has also been honoured with the Dr. Jon Gerrard Community Citizenship scholarship and Bernadette Agpalza Memorial scholarship. They are awarded to a student who has demonstrated leadership, active community volunteerism and is an ambassador of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Khalaf has also been an active and committed volunteer with the Canadian Yazidi Association — a non-profit organization working for the rescue and resettlement of Yazidi refugees in Manitoba — over the past four years.

Jamileh Naso, president of the association, says Khalaf's graduation is a huge milestone for the refugee youth in Canada.

"A lot of the youth in the Yazidi community have been through extraordinary levels of trauma and mental health issues. With a lack of role models, it inspired her to step up and help the community through volunteer work. In this regard, she is an invaluable youth mentor to them," Naso said.

Jamileh Naso is the president of the Canadian Yazidi Association, a non-profit organization working for the rescue and resettlement of Yazidi refugees in Manitoba (Randall Mckenzie/CBC)

Khalaf became a big sister figure for 15 refugee children by counselling them in her role as a youth mentor. She said in her volunteering, she addressed the issue of bullying and worked to build bridges between the refugee and local children.

"Moreover, as a translator, I have taken families to medical appointments, grocery shopping, filed government paperwork, helped children with homework and listened to their issues," said Khalaf.

Reunion with sister

In 2019, Khalaf went to Iraq when she heard her sister was alive and well, and brought her back to Canada. They live together with their mother as a family in Winnipeg now.

At that time, the government was releasing names of those who were murdered and providing DNA tests to confirm identities.

"We went through this time and time again and still to this day have not received conclusive proof," Khalaf said.

"My father always wanted to see me graduate; even if he is not here today, he will be proud of me from heaven."

Chinar Khalaf stands with her high-school friends as she graduates. Her goal now is to find a job and save for a year so she can attend university. (Zubina Ahmed/CBC)

Khalaf's goal now is to find a job and save for a year so she can attend university. She dreams of studying human rights and law so she can advocate for her community's rights.

"I am proud to be a Yazidi and I will spend my time and efforts standing up for human rights, and telling the world my story."