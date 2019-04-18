Arrest made in killing of Yazan Alhorani at Ramallah Café

A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Yazan Alhorani, the young man killed at the Ramallah Café in Winnipeg on Monday night.

Mahfuthmm Assi, 20, also is charged with attempted murder.

He was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police after they stopped an eastbound vehicle on Highway 17A east of Kenora on Tuesday at about 3:15 p.m., Winnipeg police said in a news release.

Alhorani, 20, was stabbed at the café on Pembina Highway near Nassau Street N. and taken in critical condition to hospital, where he died. A second man was taken to hospital in unstable condition but he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police believe a dispute in the café escalated to a fight, and the two men were stabbed.

Alhorani's name was spelled Alhorany in earlier news stories based on information from a family friend.